WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cases of bowel cancer are dangerously rising among younger adults across the world, according to a report published in the journal Lancet Oncology.The researchers are yet to determine the exact reason behind the sharp rise. However, they believe that unhealthy diet and obesity might be some of the contributing factors.The researchers analyzed data from 50 countries between 2007 and 2017. Of this, rates of bowel cancer increased in 27 countries.'The increase in early-onset colorectal cancer is a global phenomenon,' Dr Hyuna Sung, one of the authors, said.'Previous studies have shown this rise in predominately high-income Western countries - but now, it is documented in various economies and regions worldwide.'Notably, countries like Israel, Canada, the U.S., England, Germany, Scotland, Slovenia, Australia, and New Zealand showed declining rate of bowel cancer in older adults.Gender-wise, the rise in early-onset bowel cancer was higher in men in Chile, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Ecuador, Thailand, Sweden, Israel, and Croatia, whereas the same was seen more in young women in England, Norway, Australia, Turkiye, Costa Rica, and Scotland.'The global scope of this concerning trend highlights the need for innovative tools to prevent and control cancers linked to dietary habits, physical inactivity, and excess body weight. Ongoing efforts are essential to identify the additional factors behind these trends and to develop effective prevention strategies tailored to younger generations and local resources worldwide,' added Sung.'Raising awareness of the trend and the distinct symptoms of early-onset colorectal cancer (e.g., rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, altered bowel habits, and unexplained weight loss) among young people and primary care providers can help reduce delays in diagnosis and decrease mortality.'