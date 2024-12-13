WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley has recalled 2.6 million Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs due to a risk of burning.According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, these mug's lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.Stanley said it received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., of the recalled travel mugs' lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention.The recall involves all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the United States. The recalled double-walled mugs were sold in a variety of colors including white, black and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid.The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping.The recalled mugs were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Target and other stores nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024 for between $20 and $50, depending on the model.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX