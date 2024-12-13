Anzeige
WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
IMCD N.V.: IMCD China strengthens its life science business with the acquisition of Daoqin

Finanznachrichten News

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (13 December 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD has signed an agreement to acquire the business of the food and nutraceutical ingredient distributor: Daoqin Biological Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Longyu International Trade (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Long'en Biotechnology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. in China (jointly "Daoqin").

Established in 2011, Daoqin specialises in the distribution of functional nutrition, nutraceutical and food ingredients. Daoqin represents leading suppliers and offers, through its dedicated technical team and its laboratory, innovative solutions to its customers in the food, personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Daoqin is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and generated a revenue of approximately CNY?122?million (ca. EUR 16 million) in 2023 with 21 employees.

"The addition of Daoqin marks another step in our journey to deepen our presence in the food and nutrition markets and broadens the scope of our life science business portfolio," remarked Nicky Huang, Managing Director of IMCD China. "With the acquisition of Daoqin, we are very excited to welcome a very engaged and talented team and leverage our complementary portfolios and technical expertise to enhance our capabilities and offering in the local market," concluded Huang.

"The Daoqin team is excited to join IMCD, as we believe there are strong synergies between our businesses and capabilities," said Jack Ning, General Manager of Daoqin. "By leveraging IMCD's exceptional global network and resources, we look forward to bringing greater innovation and value to customers in the life sciences markets in China."

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025.


Attached, the full press release in PDF format, the main visual and photo caption.

Attachments

  • Photo_IMCD China strengthens its lifescience business with the acquisition of Daoqin (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/333d75ce-94f3-4499-ab80-f1cd5a161418)
  • PR - IMCD China strengthens its life science business with the acquisition of Daoqin (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e409fd76-a453-4ec5-ae58-896b5296271a)
  • Photo Caption_IMCD China strengthens its life science business with the acquisition of Daoqin (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a08fa6ed-901a-4a8c-b9cb-b30a7e6faed2)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
