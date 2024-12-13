CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company plans to invest $1 billion in infrastructure upgrades at existing site and create 500 new jobs over the next five years. Operations are anticipated to be online in early 2027.The company will expand both of its North Charleston campuses, located at 5400 International Blvd. and 9775 Patriot Blvd., to support increased 787 Dreamliner production targets. The 787 Dreamliner program plans to increase to a rate of 10 airplanes per month by 2026.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX