BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) Friday said it expects net profit of more than $4.4 billion for 2025.The reinsurer maintained its multi-year IFRS return on equity (ROE) target of more than 14 percent.Swiss Re expects to increase its dividend by 7 percent or more annually, over the next three years.The company added that its targets for all business units have been increased. It now expects Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) to report net income of $1.6 billion. Combined ratio for Property & Casualty Reinsurance (P&C Re) is expected to be less than 85 percent and that for Corporate Solutions to be below 91 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX