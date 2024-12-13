BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in November, though at a slightly slower pace, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.Wholesale prices decreased 0.6 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 0.8 percent drop in October. Wholesale prices have been falling since May 2023, and the latest drop was the weakest in four months.Data showed a 10.9 percent plunge in wholesale prices of mineral oil products. Prices in the wholesale trade of data processing and peripheral equipment fell 6.4 percent, and costs for iron, steel, and semi-finished products slid by 5.4 percent.On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained flat in November, following a 0.4 percent rise in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX