AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken Holding N.V. (HKHHF), a Dutch brewing company, Friday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jean-Marc Huët as the Chair, succeeding Maarten Das.The company will propose to appoint Huët as a non-executive member of the Board for a maximum period of four years at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in April 2025.Das, who held the role of Chair since 2002, is expected to retire as a non-executive member when his current term ends at the AGM.Further, Huët will resign from his roles as a member and Chair of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. at its AGM in April 2025.Huët is currently the Chairman of the Board of Lonza Group and also serves as the Chair of the Supervisory Board at Vermaat Groep.At the AGM, Heineken Holding Board plans to recommend the reappointment of Alexander de Carvalho as a non-executive member of the Board for another four-year term.In Amsterdam, Heineken Holding shares were trading at 58.95 euros, down 0.25 percent.