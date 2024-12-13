CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South32 (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK) announced the Western Australian Minister for Environment has determined the appeal outcome for the Worsley Mine Development Project, the Group's mine life extension project at Worsley Alumina. South32 said the Minister's determination is a positive outcome for Worsley Alumina.The Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority or WA EPA, previously recommended the Project be approved, subject to conditions. Worsley Alumina subsequently lodged an appeal, as several proposed conditions would create significant operating challenges. The Minister has agreed with the Appeals Committee's recommendations to amend specific conditions based on the arguments presented during the appeals process, including by Worsley Alumina.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX