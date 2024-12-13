BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51Talk Online Education Group (COE) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at -$0.63 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$3.86 million, or -$0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, 51Talk Online Education Group reported adjusted earnings of -$0.43 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.4% to $14.05 million from $7.83 million last year.51Talk Online Education Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -$0.63 Mln. vs. -$3.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.11 vs. -$0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $14.05 Mln vs. $7.83 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX