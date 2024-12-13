Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
13.12.24
13:24 Uhr
474,80 Euro
+2,10
+0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
469,00474,8013:25
469,00474,8013:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coop Pank AS: Moody's affirms Coop Pank's ratings and changes outlook to positive

Finanznachrichten News

The rating agency Moody's Ratings affirmed Coop Pank's Credit rating and raised outlook to positive. Long- and short-term deposit rating remained on the level of Baa2 and outlook changed to positive, from stable.

According to Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank, the affirmation of the credit rating at the current level confirms that the bank is trustworthy with solid capital base and high quality of the loan portfolio even in difficult times and has shown good profitability. "The affirmation of the rating and raising outlook to positive gives private individuals and businesses additional confidence to become a customer of Coop Pank and keep their money in a domestic financial institution," said Truu.

Ratings affirmed by Moody's Ratings for Coop Pank AS:

  • Foreign- and local currency long- and short-term bank deposit rating Baa2/Prime-2
  • Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr)
  • Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of Baa1/Prime-2
  • Baseline credit assessment (BCA) ba1
  • Adjusted baseline credit assessment ba1

The long-term deposit ratings carry a positive outlook.

The announcement on the report prepared by Moody's can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 206,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.