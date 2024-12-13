Lassila & Tikanoja plc

13 December 2024 at 8:10



Lassila & Tikanoja plc's Board of Directors resolved on new performance period 2025-2027 for the company's performance share plan

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc established a Performance Share Plan 2023-2027 in 2022 for the company's key employees. Performance Share Plan 2023-2027 includes three performance periods, covering the calendar years 2023-2025, 2024-2026 and 2025-2027. The key terms of the Performance Share Plan 2023-2027 were published by stock exchange release on 15 December 2022.

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja has resolved on the target group, the amount of the possible rewards and the performance criteria for the performance period 2025-2027.

During the performance period 2025-2027, the earning of rewards is based on the following performance criteria:

Relative total shareholder return, TSR, (30%) during the period 2025-2027

Return on capital employed, ROCE, (30%) during the period 2025-2027



Reduction of the carbon footprint, Scope 1, 2 and 3, ESG, (20%) during the period 2025-2027

Revenue (20%) during the period 2025-2027.



The rewards to be paid based on the performance period 2025-2027 correspond to the value of approximately 324 578 Lassila & Tikanoja Plc shares in maximum total, also including the portion to be paid in cash. The target group of the Performance Share Plan during the performance period 2025-2027 consists of approximately 50 key employees, including the Group's President and CEO and the Group Executive Board.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

