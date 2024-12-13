BSLBATT Lithium Batteries Certified by UL Solutions: Meeting Global Safety Standards

BSLBATT, a renowned manufacturer of lithium batteries in China, recently announced that three of its battery models: B-LFP48-615MH, B-LFP48-460MHand B-LFP36-820MH, have been successfully certified by UL Solutions. This certification not only further proves the excellent performance of BSLBATT batteries in terms of safety, reliability and high performance, but also establishes a more stable foundation for the application of its products in the global market.

Key Features of These There UL Solutions Certified Batteries

These three UL Solutions certified lithium batteries offer fast-charging, high-capacity, long-cycle life and superior durability, even at high or low temperatures. With advanced technology and rugged design, they meet the diverse requirements of modern material handling equipment.

B-LFP48-615MH : With high capacity and performance well in high-load environments, it is ideal for counterbalance and electric forklifts used in demanding operations like manufacturing and heavy-duty material handling. Its fast charging ensures minimal downtime during long shifts.

B-LFP48-460MH : Its long cycle life and stability make it perfect for pallet trucks and reach trucks in warehouses and distribution centers, where continuous operation and cost efficiency are critical. The low maintenance and reliable power output help boost productivity in these scenarios.

B-LFP36-820MH: Compact but powerful, this battery performs well in narrow aisle reach forklifts and tight spaces such as mini-warehouses, making it ideal for compact spaces and facilities that require fast handling, such as retail warehouses and small factories.

Significance of UL Certification

UL Solutions is a globally authoritative safety certification organization. Its certification process encompasses comprehensive safety testing of batteries, including extreme tests such as overcharging, short circuits, and thermal runaway.For enterprises, it is not only a guarantee of product quality and safety, but also an important tool to enhance market competitiveness, strengthen consumer trust and expand the global market.

For BSLBATT, this certification reflects its commitment to advancing technology and quality in the lithium battery industry, enabling the company to better serve customers and strengthen its presence in global markets.

Future Outlook for BSLBATT

As a company driven by lithium battery technology innovation, BSLBATT has always been committed to providing high-quality lithium battery solutions to the global market. Haley Ning, Sales Director of BSLBATT, said, "We are honored that BSL lithium batteries have been certified by UL solution, which demonstrates our commitment to technology and quality, and enhances our global market competitiveness. For the future, BSLBATT will continue to promote the technological innovation of lithium batteries to provide customers with safer and more efficient energy solutions."

The three UL certified batteries signify the continued expansion and technological leadership of BSLBATT in the global market. In the face of growing demand for high-performance lithium batteries, we will continue to provide safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly battery products for various industries to help fuel the future development of smart energy. To learn more, please visit our website or contact our global sales team.

