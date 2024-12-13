WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has released the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate.The Strategy was developed through a whole-of-government collaboration with a broad range of civil society partners to describe and address the bias, discrimination, and threats Muslim and Arab Americans have long faced in the United States.Threats against American Muslim and Arab communities have increased over the past year. In October 2023, six-year old Wadee Alfayoumi, an American Muslim boy of Palestinian descent, was viciously killed in his home in Illinois and over the last year there have been other grievous attacks on Muslim and Arab Americans.The Strategy contains more than 100 Executive Branch Actions and more than 100 Calls to Action to every sector of society to prevent and address such violent attacks and to ensure that Muslim and Arab Americans enjoy the liberties assured in the U.S. constitution.The Biden Administration released the first-ever National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism last year.This latest strategy has four priorities: Increase awareness of hatred against Muslims and Arabs and broaden recognition of these communities' heritages, Improve safety and security for Muslims and Arabs, Tackle discrimination against Muslims and Arabs and appropriately accommodate their religious practices, and continue to build cross-community solidarity and collective action to counter hate.Muslim and Arab Americans have long faced discrimination in settings such as education, employment, public accommodations, land use, housing, health care, and access to financial services.The White House said that more agencies are making it clear that discrimination against Muslim and Arab Americans in federally funded activities is illegal, and the Administration has instituted new practices to accommodate religion and produced a wide range of resources and trainings on nondiscrimination and religious freedom.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX