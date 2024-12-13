WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced that he is granting clemency to nearly 1500 Americans and will pardon 39 individuals convicted of non-violent crimes.The President is commuting the sentences of close to 1,500 individuals who were placed on home confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic and successfully reintegrated into their families and communities.These actions represent the largest single-day grant of clemency by a U.S. President in modern history.Biden has issued more sentence commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors at the same point in their first terms, according to the White House.It is expected that in the coming weeks, the outgoing President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review clemency petitions to grant additional pardons and commutations.The Americans receiving relief include a decorated military veteran, a nurse who has led response for a number of natural disasters, and an addiction counselor who volunteers his time to help young people.The individuals who received commutations have been serving their sentences at home for at least one year under the Covid-era CARES Act. These Americans have been reunited with their families and shown their commitment to rehabilitation by securing employment and advancing their education.The 39 individuals receiving pardons were convicted of non-violent crimes, including drug offenses, and have turned their lives around. These individuals are parents, veterans, health care professionals, teachers, advocates, and engaged members of their communities. Many of them have used their experiences in the criminal justice system to inspire and encourage others.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX