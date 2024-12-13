SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - The European Council has decided to lift internal land border controls with Romania and Bulgaria from January 1, making it possible for its citizens to travel without land border controls to and between these two countries.This important step completes the full entry of both countries into the Schengen area.Welcoming the move, the European Commission said this not only strengthens the Schengen area but it will further strengthen the internal market, increase travel, trade and tourism.Since December last year, when the Council decided to welcome Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, both Member States have taken all necessary measures to ensure a smooth application of the Schengen rules from 2024 March 31. On that date, the controls at the internal air and sea borders were lifted and the Schengen rules started to apply including on issuing Schengen visas.Since their accession to the EU, Bulgaria and Romania have applied parts of the Schengen legal framework, including those relating to external border controls, police cooperation and the use of the Schengen Information System.The Cooperation Frameworks that the Commission launched in March this year with Bulgaria and Romania build on the successful implementation of the pilot projects for fast asylum and return procedures. Both countries will further support joint European efforts to address EU security at the EU's external borders and tackle migratory challenges. The Commission said it will continue to offer financial support and Frontex assistance to both Member States.As pointed out in the 2024 State of Schengen report, Schengen remains the most visited destination in the world, guaranteeing smooth and secure travel to a region with a population of nearly 450 million people.Schengen is the largest free travel area in the world. Border checks between France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg were first dropped in 1985. The Schengen area now covers 29 countries, including 25 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Controls at the internal borders with Cyprus have not yet been lifted, and Ireland is not part of the Schengen area.Hungarian Minister for Home Affairst Sándor Pintér said it is a historic moment to finally welcome Bulgaria and Romania as full Schengen members. 'Lifting checks on persons at the internal land borders with and between those member states has been a top priority for the Hungarian presidency, and today we have made it a reality. This step will benefit not only Bulgarian and Romanian citizens, but also the EU as a whole.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX