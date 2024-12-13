WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The 2024 Global Heath Expenditure Report by the World Health Organization shows that the average per capita government spending on health in all country income groups fell in 2022 from 2021 after a surge in the early pandemic years.The report, titled, 'Global spending on health Emerging from the pandemic', has been published in alignment with the Universal Health Coverage Day campaign marked annually on December 12. The campaign's focus for 2024 is on improving financial protection for people everywhere to access health services they need.Governments giving less priority for spending on health can have dire consequences in a context where 4.5 billion people worldwide lack access to basic health services and 2 billion people face financial hardship due to health costs, according to WHO.'While access to health services has been improving globally, using those services is driving more and more people into financial hardship or poverty. Universal Health Coverage Day is a reminder that health for all means everyone can access the health services they need, without financial hardship,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.WHO's report shows that out-of-pocket spending remained the main source of health financing in 30 low- and lower middle-income countries.The challenges posed by the lack of financial protection for health are not limited to lower-income countries. Even in high-income countries, out-of-pocket payments lead to financial hardship and unmet need, particularly among the poorest households.On the occasion of UHC Day, WHO called on leaders to make Universal Health Coverage a national priority and eliminate impoverishment due to health-related expenses by 2030.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX