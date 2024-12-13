WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation moderated slightly less than initially estimated in November, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.The consumer price index climbed 4.7 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 5.0 percent increase in October. In the flash data, the inflation rate was 4.6 percent.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.8 percent annually in November, slower than the 4.9 percent gain in October. Housing and utility costs were 9.9 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, the decline in transport costs deepened to 4.1 percent from 0.4 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in November versus a 0.3 percent increase in October. The latest figure was revised up from 0.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX