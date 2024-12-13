BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Six European powers and the European Union have announced that they will step up military, economic and financial aid to Ukraine, including by mobilizing additional European funding.The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom as well as the High Representative of the European Union, in consultation with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said in a joint statement that they will rapidly and collectively implement the G7 50 billion dollar loan, in which Europeans play an important role, to help Ukraine cover urgent needs, including military ones.The Foreign Ministers said their governments will continue to support Ukraine on its path towards accession to NATO and the European Union.They also committed to support Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners. URC 2025 will be hosted by Italy.The European powers vowed to keep constraining the build-up of Russia's military capabilities, and pursue additional pressure on the Kremlin's sources of revenue, including from energy.'We are committed to providing Ukraine with ironclad security guarantees, including reliable long-term provision of military and financial support,' the joint statement says.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX