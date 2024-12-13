OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenLoop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) is up over 56% at $1.93. iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is up over 18% at $4.10. RH (RH) is up over 17% at $447.40. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 15% at $8.87. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is up over 14% at $206.69. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (CBNA) is up over 14% at $31.00. EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) is up over 13% at $7.08. Alset Inc. (AEI) is up over 13% at $1.26. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (PRLH) is up over 10% at $13.40. Nixxy, Inc. (NIXX) is up over 9% at $5.85. Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) is up over 8% at $4.00.In the RedRepare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is down over 39% at $2.42. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL) is down over 29% at $6.94. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is down over 20% at $2.98. Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) is down over 12% at $2.07. SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is down over 12% at $1.61. Invizyne Technologies, Inc. (IZTC) is down over 8% at $14.23. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) is down over 8% at $7.80. The Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR) is down over 8% at $1.18. Alumis Inc. (ALMS) is down over 7% at $8.06. Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) is down over 6% at $8.01. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) is down over 5% at $1.14.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX