INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Friday said that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Omvoh for the treatment of adults with active Crohn's disease.The positive opinion was based on data from the Phase 3 VIVID-1 study in which patients treated with Omvoh achieved statistically significant improvement on the study's main goals compared to those on placebo.Lilly has submitted marketing applications for Omvoh in Crohn's disease around the globe, including the U.S. and Japan. Decisions are expected from these regulatory authorities starting in the first half of 2025.Omvoh is already approved for the treatment of ulcerative colitis in more than 40 countries.