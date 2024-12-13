WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Import prices in the U.S. unexpectedly edged higher in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.The Labor Department said import prices crept up by 0.1 percent in November, matching the downwardly revised uptick in October.Economists had expected import prices to dip by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.Meanwhile, the report said export prices were unchanged in November after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.0 percent in October.Export prices were expected to slip by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.8 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX