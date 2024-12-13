WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) posted November net income of $1.06 billion compared to $680.6 million, prior year, up 48%. Earnings per share was $1.71 compared to $1.15.For the month ended November 30, 2024, net premiums written was $5.56 billion compared to $4.73 billion, an increase of 18% from prior year. Net premiums earned was $6.04 billion compared to $5.08 billion, up 19% from a year ago.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX