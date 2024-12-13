Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Gary Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Silver47 Exploration Corp. ("Silver47" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGA), and his team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.





Silver47 Exploration Corp. is focused on rapidly expanding its resource base of silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead, with the aim of reaching a milestone development decision in the next 3-5 years, while also driving new discoveries.

Backed by industry leaders, the Company is advancing its flagship Red Mountain project in Alaska, which currently hosts 168.6 million ounces of silver at 336 g/t AgEq, equivalent to 1 million tonnes of zinc at 7% ZnEq or 2 million ounces of gold at 4 g/t AuEq.

Silver47's initial focus is on increasing the silver-gold rich Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats resources at the eastern end of this district-scale land package, with an exploration target of 50Mt in the 300-400 g/t AgEq grade range for 480Moz Eq. The company's extensive land holdings of 942 state mining claims and one mining lease cover a 60km trend of polymetallic mineralization.

