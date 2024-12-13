WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Friday announced an agreement to acquire Nimble Therapeutics for a cash payment of $200 million at closing, along with certain interim funding and milestone payments.Under the deal, the biotechnology company will acquire Nimble's lead asset, a pipeline of other novel oral peptide candidates, and peptide synthesis, screening, and optimization platform.The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its immunology pipeline and enhance growth opportunities.Currently, AbbVie's stock is trading at $173.83, up 0.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX