NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of $6.1 million or $0.84 per share. This compares to net income of $6.8 million or $0.92 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $6.6 million or $0.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Net income for the year ended September 30, 2024, was $28.3 million or $3.83 per share. This compares to net income of $21.6 million or $2.92 per share for the year ended September 30, 2023. Earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
19,904
19,802
19,403
77,939
83,470
Provision for credit losses
(71)
(9)
--
(1,534)
--
Non-interest income
873
1,174
2,230
6,103
8,163
Non-interest expense
13,071
12,399
12,806
50,021
54,595
Income tax expense
1,633
1,803
2,172
7,298
9,112
Net loss from discontinued
operations, net of tax
--
--
(18)
--
(6,279)
Net income
$
6,144
6,783
6,637
28,257
21,647
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,860,399
2,787,478
2,814,082
2,860,399
2,814,082
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
2,170,905
2,160,856
2,126,420
2,170,905
2,126,420
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,729,642
1,699,859
1,794,430
1,729,642
1,794,430
Stockholders' equity
413,204
407,079
386,106
413,204
386,106
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
57.18
55.06
52.28
57.18
52.28
Earnings per share
0.84
0.92
0.90
3.83
2.92
Cash dividends paid per share
0.25
0.25
0.25
1.00
1.60
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
0.87 %
0.96 %
0.96 %
1.00 %
0.79 %
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
5.99 %
6.70 %
6.86 %
7.07 %
5.66 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,327,387
7,392,789
7,402,071
7,377,073
7,408,745
