Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552644 | ISIN: US6289681099 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NASB FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASB FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 15:54 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of $6.1 million or $0.84 per share. This compares to net income of $6.8 million or $0.92 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $6.6 million or $0.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2024, was $28.3 million or $3.83 per share. This compares to net income of $21.6 million or $2.92 per share for the year ended September 30, 2023. Earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended





9/30/24

6/30/24

9/30/23


9/30/24

9/30/23

EARNINGS DATA:










Net interest income


$

19,904

19,802

19,403


77,939

83,470


Provision for credit losses



(71)

(9)

--


(1,534)

--


Non-interest income



873

1,174

2,230


6,103

8,163


Non-interest expense



13,071

12,399

12,806


50,021

54,595


Income tax expense



1,633

1,803

2,172


7,298

9,112


Net loss from discontinued

operations, net of tax



--

--

(18)


--

(6,279)


Net income


$

6,144

6,783

6,637


28,257

21,647











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:










Total assets


$

2,860,399

2,787,478

2,814,082


2,860,399

2,814,082


Total loans held for investments and

mortgage-backed securities, net

2,170,905

2,160,856

2,126,420


2,170,905

2,126,420


Customer and brokered deposit

accounts



1,729,642

1,699,859

1,794,430


1,729,642

1,794,430


Stockholders' equity



413,204

407,079

386,106


413,204

386,106











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

57.18

55.06

52.28


57.18

52.28


Earnings per share



0.84

0.92

0.90


3.83

2.92


Cash dividends paid per share



0.25

0.25

0.25


1.00

1.60












Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)

0.87 %

0.96 %

0.96 %


1.00 %

0.79 %


Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)

5.99 %

6.70 %

6.86 %


7.07 %

5.66 %












Weighted average shares outstanding



7,327,387

7,392,789

7,402,071


7,377,073

7,408,745

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.