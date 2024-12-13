Copper Fox Distillery Enterprises, LLC: Copper Fox Distillery Creates the USS Arkansas SSN800 Commemorative Christening Bottle

Copper Fox Distillery was honored to be selected to create the USS Arkansas Commemorative Christening Bottle for the December 7th, 2024 ceremony. This very special single malt is the result of 5 years of aging and months of collaboration between Copper Fox Distillery and HII's Newport News Shipbuilding Division. Both executive officers & investors of Copper Fox attended the christening ceremony as honored VIP guests.

Arkansas is the U.S. Navy's 27th Virginia Class Submarine. Constructed under a unique teaming agreement between HII's Newport News Shipbuilding Division and General Dynamics Electric Boat, Virginia-Class Submarines, such as Arkansas, incorporate dozens of new technologies and innovations that increase firepower, maneuverability, and stealth, and significantly enhance their warfighting capabilities. These submarines are capable of supporting multiple mission areas and can operate at submerged speeds of more than 25 knots for months at a time.

"Travel Silent, Travel Deep"

This very special one-time release comes from 100% hand malted Virginia barley, dried with apple and cherry wood smoke. Double pot-distilled at a low 150 to 160 proof to enhance the fruitiness. Matured in former bourbon barrels with progressive infusions of toasted apple and oak wood chips.

TASTING NOTES

Nose: Rich aromas of suede, olive tapenade, honey and wood fire

Palate: Dried mango chutney and clay with a silky dry fruitiness, medium-full body

Finish: Long and spicy, with wood smoke, orange marmalade on rye toast and root beer float

Distinctively flavorful, brawny and balanced.

Non-chill filtered. 48% ABV/96 Proof

We are so very proud to offer this product for sale, and hope that it finds its way into the hands of the men and women who had a part in crafting this mighty vessel and also to those who will proudly serve their country upon it.

For purchase online or in the tasting room at Copper Fox Distillery.

About Copper Fox Distillery

The distillery opened in January of 2005, and with it, the first US distillery malt floor and kiln since the repeal of Prohibition. Our spirits at Copper Fox Distillery focus on the flavoring of the malt using the smoke of selected, smoldering fruit woods, and hand-cut, toasted fruit wood that add a range of natural flavors in the maturation process. Copper Fox has two tasting rooms, Sperryville and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Contact Information

Scott Campbell

Chief Financial Officer

copperfoxscott@gmail.com

757-903-2076

Barb Lamb

Partner & Strategy Consultant, Big Spoon Co.

barb@bigspoonco.com

804-625-0556

