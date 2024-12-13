CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly planning to begin production of its AirPods wireless earphones in India for the first time early next year.A unit of supplier Foxconn Technology Group is expected to start assembling AirPods at a new factory near Hyderabad in Telangana state by the first quarter of 2025, according to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.The factory has reportedly already begun trial production of AirPods, with full-scale manufacturing set to ramp up shortly after.This move signifies a significant shift for Apple, as the company increasingly looks to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing. India is playing an increasingly vital role in Apple's strategy to diversify its production base and mitigate geopolitical risks associated with its operations in China.The initiative will make AirPods the second major Apple product to be assembled in India, following the iPhone.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX