Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST.H) ("FluroTech" or the "Company") announces that effective December 5, 2024, Sid Dutchak and David Arden Majeski have retired from the board of directors of the Company. The Company would like to thank each of them for their valuable contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that James O'Brien and Richard Paolone have been appointed to the board of directors.

Mr. Richard Paolone is a practicing securities lawyer focused on mining, agriculture and cannabis. Mr. Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. Mr. Paolone currently serves as Director and CEO of several other private and reporting companies.

Mr. James O'Brien has over 12 years of transaction related M&A experience in North America, most recently as an M&A partner at MLT Aikins LLP, a mid-market Manitoba based law firm. James represented a broad range of clients across a diversified set of industries.

James is currently a Board Member and is Chairman of the Audit Committee for LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR), a fast growing wine and spirits e-commerce marketplace. James has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Manitoba and is licensed to practice in Ontario and Manitoba. James has passed Level 2 of the CFA program.

About FluroTech Ltd.

FluroTech was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on May 24, 2018. FluroTech is currently inactive with limited operations and the Common Shares of FluroTech are currently halted on the NEX. FluroTech has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash and is a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

