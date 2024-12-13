OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Recent advancements in technology have led to a shift from traditional handwriting to the use of digital devices. The preference for typing is increasing due to the practicality and speed it offers in various educational settings. However, the question arises: does typing truly enhance a child's learning process as effectively as writing by hand?A study conducted by researchers at the Developmental Neuroscience Laboratory, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), led by FW Ruud van der Weel and Audrey van der Meer, examined young adults to see if handwriting enhances memory and learning more than typing. This study. which involved 36 students, utilized EEG technology to measure brain activity, and found that there is greater brain connectivity during handwriting than when typing.When a child writes, there have to be accurate coordinated complex hand movements to carefully shape each letter with a pencil. This coordinated movement calls in various parts of the brain to form connections that create an optimal condition for learning and remembering. In contrast, pressing keys in typing only involves simple finger movements and thus less demand on the brain to form connections within neurons.Neurons take different roles when incorporated into different activities. The EEG readings during handwriting showed involvement of the left, right, and mid-parietal lobes, as well as central brain regions and the hippocampus. These brain areas are crucial for functions related to attention, cognitive processes, memory formation, learning, visual perception, and language understanding. Interestingly, these parts also connect with the sensorimotor cortex which plays a significant role in eye-hand movement coordination.The authors of the study state 'As these increasing connectivity in different parts of the brain was observed only when writing by hand and not simply by pressing keys on keys, our finding has provided evidence that handwriting promotes learning'.They conclude that precise controlled handwriting movement has a beneficial impact on the brain's connectivity patterns related to learning and remembering. These positive activations on the brain were not found when using a keyboard.The study findings are published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.As of 2024, 24 U.S. states reportedly mandate cursive writing instruction in public schools, marking a resurgence of the practice after its decline following the adoption of the Common Core Standards in 2010, which excluded cursive from the curriculum. The reintroduction has been supported by legislative efforts and is driven by research showing the benefits of handwriting for cognitive development and literacy.In a recent survey, 50-60% of students still favor handwriting for tasks that require comprehension and retention even though the younger generation is gravitating towards digital devices.Given the distinct differences in brain connectivity between writing and typing, it is essential for children to receive handwriting training in school. Children should learn to write by hand successfully while also gaining skills in keyboard usage, depending on the task at hand. Recognizing when to choose handwriting over digital tools is vital, whether it's for taking lecture notes to grasp new concepts or composing longer essays.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX