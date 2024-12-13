WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marriage has been found to significantly enhance an individual's sense of well-being. Studies indicate that those who are married typically report levels of happiness and life satisfaction that are 20-30 percent higher than those who are divorced or widowed.Companionship and a shared sense of purpose in a happy marriage provide emotional support. They also bring stability that helps buffer against stressors. These stressors can negatively affect well-being. A divorced individual may lack these benefits, leading to a dip in overall well-being.But why is divorce rate increasing in the recent era? Lance D. Erikson offers two insightful perspectives on the evolution of marriage in today's society. First, he points out that in our individualistic age, marriage has transformed from a partnership based on fulfilling traditional roles to one that emphasizes personal growth and self-fulfillment. Secondly, he highlights that as divorce has become more widely accepted, many individuals are exploring alternative lifestyle choices, such as single parenthood and cohabitation. This shift reflects a desire for greater freedom in managing their personal lives.The emotional support shared between partners acts as a protective shield against stress, reducing the likelihood of distress, anxiety, and depression. It plays a crucial role in addressing personal challenges and marital disputes, while also helping couples navigate through life's stressful moments. Sometimes, all one truly needs to overcome hardships is the caring support from their loved one.This supportive dynamic stems out from the personal resources of the individuals in a relationship. The study conducted by Michael and Ben-Zur on 151 married couples for a wide range of years has found that optimism and sense of mastery are key personal resources that improve marital satisfaction with marital support acting as a significant mediator.Optimism is the generalized favorable expectations that the person holds about the future, and mastery is the extent to which people see themselves as being in control of the forces that importantly affect their lives.The study showed that the personal resources like optimism and sense of mastery can be related to perceiving one's spouse as supportive in a variety of areas such as giving advice, actual help, and emotional support, and that support was associated with marital satisfaction.When husbands and wives have the tendency to be highly optimistic about future occurrences, it diminishes the irrational fear that may arise from minor misunderstandings, and boosts their ability to resolve marital conflicts. Additionally, a strong sense of mastery instills confidence that marital challenges can be managed and overcome, emphasizing on the love between the couples.Lacking personal resources can lead to a situation where a spouse's efforts to help go unrecognized. When we can't accept the love from our partner, it makes them feel unimportant and creates misunderstandings, according to the study.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX