WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In 2022, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s personal attorney and ally, Aaron Siri, petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine in infants and toddlers, according to a report by the New York Times.Siri, managing partner at Siri & Glimstad LLP, raised concerns about the vaccine's safety, claiming that it lacked proper testing.'Petitioner requests that the FDA withdraw or suspend the approval for [the polio vaccine] for infants, toddlers, and children until a properly controlled and properly powered double-blind trial of sufficient duration is conducted to assess the safety of this product,' Siri wrote.The polio petition was filed on behalf of one of Siri's clients, the Informed Consent Action Network, founded by Del Bigtree, who also served as RFK Jr.'s campaign spokesperson.Siri has previously approached the FDA to get rid of various vaccines, including the hepatitis B vaccine for children in 2020, and the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines.The revelation comes as RFK Jr. is being considered for the position of Health and Human Services secretary. He also serves as the founder and board chairman of Children's Health Defense, which has consistently advocated against the proliferation of vaccines for children, claiming links to medical conditions such as autism.Kennedy Jr.'s spokeswoman Katie Miller told the New York Times that, 'Mr. Kennedy has long said that he wants transparency in vaccines and to give people choice.'