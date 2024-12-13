SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McClatchy, a local news and information company, today announced the successful completion of its merger with accelerate360, a distribution, logistics, and media company. The new company will operate under the McClatchy Media Company (MMC) moniker.

The new company combines McClatchy's essential local journalism, a360media's engaging lifestyle and entertainment content, and accelerate360's extensive retail distribution network. This merger establishes MMC as a dynamic digital publishing platform with high-quality, relevant content and an audience of 100 million unique visitors.

" We are excited to bring together the strengths of McClatchy, a360media, and accelerate360," said MMC CEO and Chairman Tony Hunter. " The combination creates many opportunities to leverage our digital platform at scale, provide additional original content offerings to consumers, and targeted audience access to our marketing partners. The vast distribution network and access to over 56,000 retail locations in North America add to the immense opportunities afforded by this merger."

Key highlights of the merger include:

Consumer Value : Optimizing each brand's content, offerings, and user experience to increase consumer value.

: Optimizing each brand's content, offerings, and user experience to increase consumer value. Audience Reach : Combining McClatchy's local news audience with a360media's entertainment and lifestyle-focused audiences will enhance the new company's advertising, affiliate, and e-commerce offerings.

: Combining McClatchy's local news audience with a360media's entertainment and lifestyle-focused audiences will enhance the new company's advertising, affiliate, and e-commerce offerings. Marketing Opportunities : Enhanced products, personalized digital offerings, and new content verticals.

: Enhanced products, personalized digital offerings, and new content verticals. Operational Efficiency : Streamlined, automated back-office operations will reduce costs and improve operating leverage.

: Streamlined, automated back-office operations will reduce costs and improve operating leverage. Stronger Financials: An improved balance sheet and free cash flow allow for greater investment in technology, talent and acquisitions.

McClatchy Media Company's leadership team is comprised of the following executives:

Tony Hunter , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Billie McConkey , Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary

, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary Chuck Howell , President and Chief Operating Officer, McClatchy Retail Network

, President and Chief Operating Officer, McClatchy Retail Network Jeffrey Dorsey , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Robyn Tomlin , Chief Content Officer

, Chief Content Officer Stephanie Zarate , Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer

, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer Tony Berg, Chief Revenue Officer

" We are pleased to complete this strategic merger of two highly complementary organizations and excited to have a terrific team of seasoned operating executives leading the newly formed McClatchy Media Company," said Chatham Asset Management, the majority owner of MMC.

About the McClatchy Media Company

The McClatchy Media Company features a portfolio of vibrant and trusted news, lifestyle, entertainment brands and a robust retail distribution network. Our iconic local news brands such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and The Sacramento Bee, are complemented by popular lifestyle and entertainment brands such as Us Weekly and Woman's World. Together, our brands reach more than 100 million unique visitors a month, The McClatchy Retail Network, our distribution and logistics arm, offers delivery to more than 56,000 retail locations weekly.

Contacts

Julie Pendley

jpendley@mcclatchy.com

Website: www.mcclatchy.com