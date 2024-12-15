WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and Novo Holdings A/S announced that the companies have fulfilled all regulatory closing conditions for their pending transaction. The companies now expect to close the transaction in the coming days.In February 2024, Catalent agreed to be acquired by Novo Holdings in an all-cash transaction worth enterprise value of $16.5 billion. The acquisition at $63.50 per share in cash represents a premium of 16.5 percent to the closing price of Catalent's common stock as of February 2, 2024. Upon the completion of the merger, Catalent would become a private company.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX