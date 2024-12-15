CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are November numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.In October, industrial production was up 5.3 percent on year, while retail sales rose 4.8 percent, fixed asset investment added 3.4 percent, house prices sank 5.9 percent and the jobless rate was 5.0 percent.Japan will see October figures for core machine orders; in September, core machine orders were down 0.7 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year. Japan also will see preliminary December results for the services and manufacturing PMIs from Jibun Bank; in November, their scores were 50.5 and 49.0, respectively.South Korea will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in October, imports were down 2.4 percent on year and exports rose an annual 1.4 percent for a trade surplus of $5.61 billion.Australia will see preliminary December results for the services and manufacturing PMIs from Judo Bank; in November, their scores were 50.5 and 49.4, respectively.Indonesia will release November figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in October, imports were up 17.49 percent on year and exports rose 10.25 percent for a trade surplus of $2.47 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX