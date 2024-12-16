CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is planning significant design and format changes for its iPhone lineup and possibly other products, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.Starting next year, Apple will introduce a thinner iPhone model, slimmer than the current 8-millimeter profile. This new model will be more affordable than the Pro versions, featuring a simplified camera system to reduce costs, the report said.In addition, the report said that Apple is developing two foldable devices: one that can double as a laptop and a smaller one functioning as a foldable phone. These foldable devices have been in development for years, but essential components weren't ready, posing challenges, especially with the hinge mechanism.Apple experimented with various designs, including a display on the outside of the folded device, but now prefers an inward-folding design. The company aims to release the foldable iPhone in 2026, as reported by the Journal.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX