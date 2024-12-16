WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust (NTRS) said it has reached a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the National University of Singapore or NUS to drive innovation in green finance and promote the adoption of green finance frameworks and blockchain technology.The collaboration aims to advance cutting-edge research and create actionable solutions for ESG finance challenges. A key element is a tokenization initiative using Northern Trust's Matrix Zenith platform to bring the green credentials of bonds on-chain. This will enhance transparency and simplify regulatory reporting for investors, aligning with global sustainability standards.The partnership will also enhance academic engagement through Northern Trust's collaboration with the Singapore Blockchain Innovation Programme (SBIP) at the NUS School of Computing (SoC). Research fellows and PhD candidates at School of Computing will brainstorm, design, and develop solutions, supporting talent development in blockchain technology.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX