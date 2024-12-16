BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Monday as investors brace for a busy week of central bank meetings and economic data releases.The Federal Open Market Committee's meeting is due on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 25-bps rate cut already priced in by markets.Traders will pay close attention to the updated policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for clues on future interest rates under the Trump administration.The Bank of Japan will announce its decision on Thursday, with markets currently weighing only a 25 percent chance for a rate hike following comments from board member Nakamura that the decision should be data dependent.A decision by the Bank of England is due Thursday and no change in its policy rate is expected. The People's Bank of China will announce its loan prime rates decision on Friday.This week's U.S. economic calendar includes preliminary purchasing managers index readings and data on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts and building permits and a second revision to third-quarter GDP.The report on personal income and spending, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, includes the Fed's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.Closer home, flash estimate purchasing managers' indices for France, Germany and the eurozone due later in the day may provide insight into the subdued outlook of the bloc.Germany's Ifo and ZEW indices, GfK consumer climate survey and Eurozone final inflation figures for November will be watched closely as the week progresses.Asian markets were broadly lower after the release of mixed economic readings from China.China's industrial production grew as expected in November, while retail sales growth slowed sharply and fixed asset investment growth disappointed, fueling concerns over slowing demand.Over the weekend, China's regulators have pledged to boost efforts to stabilize the housing and equity markets and conduct more effective fiscal policies.Elsewhere in South Korea, lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid.The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week high and gold ticked higher ahead of a possible hawkish rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week. Oil futures eased from their highest levels in weeks on China demand concerns.U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending narrowly mixed on Friday as rising Treasury yields offset Broadcom's bullish AI-fueled sales forecast.The Dow dipped 0.2 percent to end lower for the seventh consecutive session - marking its longest run of losses since 2020.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 closed marginally lower.European stocks ended lower on Friday amid concerns over slowing growth and a potential trade war.The pan European STOXX 600 dipped half a percent and snapped a three-week winning streak in the face of political and economic uncertainty in France.The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slid by 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 eased 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX