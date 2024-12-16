BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.At 2.30 am ET, producer prices are due from Switzerland. Producer prices are forecast to rise 0.2 percent on month in November, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in October.At 3.15 am ET, flash composite PMI survey data is due from France. The manufacturing PMI is expected to edge up to 43.2 in December from 43.1 in November and the services PMI is forecast to remain unchanged at 46.9.At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's PMI survey results. The manufacturing index is expected to climb to 43.1 in December from 43.0 and the services index to improve to 49.5 from 49.3 in the previous month.At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash composite PMI data is due. Economists expect the factory PMI to rise marginally to 45.3 in December from 45.2 in the prior month and the services index is forecast to remain at 49.5.Half an hour later, UK S&P Global composite PMI data is due. The manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 48.4 in December from 48.0 in the prior month. The services PMI is seen at 50.9, up from 50.8 in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX