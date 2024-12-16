Daikin has released a line of residential heat pumps, using propane (R290) as the refrigerant, with outdoor unit dimensions of 1,122 mm x 1,330 mm x 600 mm. The new products have an output ranging from 6 kW to 14 kW and can reportedly deliver hot water up to 75 C. Daikin Europe NV, a subsidiary of Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin, has introduced a new residential air-to-water heat pump line for single-family homes. The systems use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and have outdoor unit dimensions of 1,122 mm x 1,330 mm x 600 mm. Their output ranges from 6 kW to 14 kW and their seasonal ...

