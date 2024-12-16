The Chinese manufacturer said its Bycium+ PV cell achieved an open-circuit voltage of 748. 6 mV. The result was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin. JA Solar announced it achieved a record-breaking open-circuit voltage for a solar cell based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH) independently certified the result, according to the Chinese PV module manufacturer. JA Solar said the result was achieved for its Bycium+ solar cell, which reached a power conversion efficiency of 26. ...

