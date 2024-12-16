Hisense Scores Record-Breaking Black Friday Sales Abroad with Surge in Large Screen TV and Smart Home Innovation

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, demonstrated its global leadership in consumer electronics with record-breaking sales during the Black Friday period. The company's performance underscores its dominance in the large-screen TV segment and highlights growing demand for its cutting-edge smart home innovation.

Hisense's dominance in the global TV market was further solidified during Black Friday, with record-breaking sales across key markets. The company's focus on large-screen premium televisions, particularly 100-inch TVs, fueled its success. Australia witnessed a 106% surge in sales, while South Africa saw Hisense claim top-spot in value share across major channels, including MAKRO, OKF, and HIFI. Germany experienced a staggering 220% year-over-year growth, with Hisense securing the number one position on Amazon. A Circana report revealed that in the US, Hisense achieved a remarkable 94% year-over-year sales increase, selling 490,000 units.

Hisense made significant strides in the large-screen TV segment. The United Kingdom saw a notable improvement in demand for ultra-large size and MiniLED technology. Mexico experienced a surge for large-screen and high-end products, with MiniLED TV and 85-inch TVs seeing substantial growth. The United States witnessed a staggering 7,504% increase in 100-inch TV sales, while Italy saw a breakthrough in mid-to-high-end and large-screen segments, with MiniLED TV sales soaring by 244%.

Hisense's commitment to enhancing consumers' lifestyles through smart home solutions also saw major success. One of the standout models is the BCD-522, offering a smart Wi-Fi mode that allows users to control the refrigerator's temperature settings remotely through the ConnectLife app. A food inventory system enables users to track and manage the food items, setting expiration dates and receiving notifications, enabling smart kitchen management.

This innovative approach resonated with international consumers. In Germany, Hisense achieved a record-breaking week for refrigerator sales, with premium models driving a significant portion of the market. France witnessed substantial growth in the premium segment, with the BCD-522 selling out completely in the UK, while in France, sales of the BCD-522 increased by 176% year-over-year.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 1 globally in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 to Q3 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

