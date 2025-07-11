Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Frankfurt
11.07.25 | 08:04
2,418 Euro
-0,82 % -0,020
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3962,45012:04
2,4022,45012:05
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Brings Stadium-Sized Excitement Home with PX3-PRO and C2 Ultra During FIFA Club World Cup 2025

QINGDAO, China, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is transforming how fans experience the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at home with its latest cutting-edge laser display innovations - the Laser Cinema PX3-PRO and the Laser Mini Projector C2 Ultra.


The PX3-PRO delivers vivid, lifelike visuals at up to 150 inches, featuring a powerful TriChroma Laser engine, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The result is an immersive, theater-quality audiovisual experience that captures every thrilling moment with unmatched clarity and depth. Available with Google TV or VIDAA (varies by region), it also provides instant access to highlights, replays, and AI-curated stats - keeping fans fully engaged throughout the entire match.

For those seeking even larger-scale viewing, the C2 Ultra projects images up to an astonishing 300 inches, even from short distances. Powered by a Pure TriChroma Laser technology, and supporting Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced, it delivers a truly cinematic and emotionally charged atmosphere. Its 360° horizontal and 135° vertical adjustment, combined with precise focal shift, 1.67x optical zoom, and a versatile throw ratio (0.9-1.5:1), auto keysonte correction and focus make it ideal for flexible setups and quick use in any space.


Whether you're hosting a watch party with friends or enjoying a solo match night, Hisense's laser display solutions turn any room into a vibrant mini stadium. With screen sizes this bold and picture quality this brilliant, fans don't just watch the match - they feel every tackle, goal, and roar of the crowd as if they were in the stands.

During the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense ensures that every fan, wherever they are, can truly Own the Moment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727663/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727664/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-brings-stadium-sized-excitement-home-with-px3-pro-and-c2-ultra-during-fifa-club-world-cup-2025-302501260.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.