Hisense Middle East: Hisense Debuts 116UXS and XR10 at CES 2026, Advancing RGB MiniLED into a New Era

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, unveiled the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV and Laser Projector XR10 at CES 2026, placing display innovation at the center of its global showcase and highlighting its latest breakthroughs in human-centric display technology.

For the Middle East and Africa, these innovations reflect Hisense's continued focus on premium, large-screen viewing experiences that align with regional lifestyles, where brighter living spaces and immersive home entertainment are increasingly important. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense introduces RGB MiniLED evo, a system-level evolution that advances beyond conventional parameter-driven upgrades toward fundamental innovation in backlight architecture. Building on the traditional red, green, and blue backlight structure, RGB MiniLED evo is the industry's first to introduce a Sky Blue-Cyan fourth LED into the MiniLED backlight system, completing one of the most commonly missing portions of the natural light spectrum. With advanced 134-bit colour control and coverage exceeding 110% of BT.2020, RGB MiniLED evo delivers more lifelike skies, water, and cyan-green tones, while providing professional-grade colour accuracy with ?E?

The 116UXS, the first product powered by RGB MiniLED evo, marks a decisive shift toward structure-driven display innovation, putting colour fidelity, visual comfort, and the authentic viewing experience at the heart of next-generation large-screen TV design, where extreme performance meets lasting comfort.

UR8 and UR9 are Hisense's core RGB MiniLED TV lineups, designed to bring true RGB MiniLED performance to more consumers through mainstream pricing and the widest size coverage.

Building on its technology leadership, Hisense is not just shaping the category but expanding it. The UR8 and UR9 series combine true RGB MiniLED and AI-driven colour and scene optimization with a broad size range from 55" to 100", offering flagship-level performance to more households than ever.

For ultra-large home cinema experiences, Hisense extends its leadership with TriChroma laser technology. Making its global debut at CES 2026, the XR10 delivers cinematic-scale visuals with high brightness, rich colour, and reliable long-term performance, providing an immersive home theatre solution with projections of up to 300 inches.

Together, RGB MiniLED for ultra-large TVs and TriChroma Laser for home cinema projection define Hisense's large-screen display strategy, addressing both premium living-room viewing and immersive cinematic experiences. Anchored by the debut of 116UXS and XR10, this approach brings the CES 2026 theme "Innovating a Brighter Life" to life through display innovation designed to feel more natural, comfortable, and relevant in everyday use.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

