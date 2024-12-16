LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L), a technology company, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Christian Jehle, has stepped down with immediate effect following a mutual deal.However, he will remain at the company as an employee until December 31.Following Jehle's departure and ahead of any future appointment, his responsibilities will be fulfilled by the finance team in conjunction with the existing executive management.Computacenter added that it will now undertake a process to find a suitable candidate to replace Jehle.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX