WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is awarding $20.5 million for 25 grants across 14 states and Puerto Rico to modernize airports under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program.The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and noise compatibility projects at eligible airports.'Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris Administration has made historic investments in our nation's airports-investments that will make air travel safer and more efficient for decades to come,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'With today's funding, the latest to be announced under President Biden's leadership, we're making sure more airports across the country are equipped to handle Americans' growing demand for air travel.'Airports receiving the funding include $4.2 million to Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in Puerto Rico; $3 million to Del Rio International Airport in Texas; $1.7 million to Meridian Regional Airport/Key Field in Mississippi; $1.5 million to Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport in Texas; and $341,735 to Massena International Airport-Richards Field in New York.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX