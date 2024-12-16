Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce the appointment of Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo to the position of Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Howard is an exploration geologist with 40 years of broad international experience encompassing several mineral commodities and geological settings around the world.

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "On behalf of the board, management and our shareholders, I am excited to welcome Avrom Howard as our Vice President of Exploration. He brings 40 years of mineral exploration and industry experience. I look forward to working directly with Avrom to unlock the geological potential of our antimony portfolio. His leadership and technical skills will be an asset to the Company."

Projects Mr. Howard was instrumental in advancing, that have since gone into production include the Alous copper-silver deposit, in Morocco, and the Tavsan gold deposit, in Turkey. Antimony and antimony-gold systems are just two of the many mineral deposit types he is familiar with and has worked on during his career. Advancing Trojarova and MILI's other antimony and related critical metals projects comprises Mr. Howard's top priority, along with assessing additional opportunities that may come to the Company's attention. MILI welcomes him to its executive management team on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

Mr. Howard retains considerable corporate-financial experience at the executive level, as well, having founded and managed publicly-listed companies. Avrom obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Toronto, and returned to university obtaining a Master of Science Degree in Geology from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Options Grant

The Company is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 900,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase 900,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan (the "Option Grant"). The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233912

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.