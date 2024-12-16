WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Government-solutions company CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) announced Monday that CoreCivic's Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Swindle, who currently serves as CoreCivic's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2025.Damon Hininger, who currently serves as CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer and President, will continue serving as CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.Swindle joined CoreCivic in 2007 as Managing Director, Treasury and has held numerous positions, including Vice President of Strategic Development, Senior Vice President of Operations, and Executive Vice President and Chief Corrections Officer before promoting to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.Prior to joining CoreCivic, Swindle spent ten years in equity research in the equity capital markets divisions of SunTrust Equitable Securities, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. and Avondale Partners, LLC.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX