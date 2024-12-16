KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK), Monday said China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Keytruda in combination with chemo therapy as neoadjuvant treatment, then as adjuvant treatment after surgery in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).The approval was based on results from KEYNOTE-671 study in which Keytruda was evaluated in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and as monotherapy after surgery in patients with stage II, IIIA or IIIB NSCLC. Data from the study showed that this treatment reduced the risk of death by 28 percent.This approval marks the fourth NSCLC indication for Keytruda in China.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX