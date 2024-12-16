JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - US war ship USS Harry S. Truman, carrying dozens of aircraft, has entered the Middle East amid escalating tensions in the region.The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, consisting of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman; Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked aviation squadrons; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), entered the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, USCENTCOM said in a press release.The Strike Group is deployed to ensure regional stability and security, it added.The amphibious super carrier, which can accommodate around 90 aircraft, has been deployed at a time the United States main ally in the region, Israel, is waging war in multiple fronts - Lebanon, Gaza, and lately, Syria.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX