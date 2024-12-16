JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Delta Galil Industries Ltd., an Israeli textile firm, said on Monday that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to its proposed U.S. initial public offering.The company noted that the number of shares to be offered, the price range for the proposed offering, and the timing of the offering have not yet been determined.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX